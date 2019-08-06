McNeil was removed from the second game of Monday's doubleheader against Miami due to a right calf cramp, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets can breathe a sigh of relief, as McNeil appears to have avoided a significant injury. He figures to have a chance to return for Tuesday's matchup, though New York should provide an update on the 27-year-old's status following Monday's clash.

