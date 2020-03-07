McNeil was sent back to his Port St. Lucie lodgings Friday due to having flu-like symptoms, Anthony Rieber of Newsday Sports reports.

McNeil did not play in Friday's game against Houston and given that he had to be sent home from the team's facility, it seems possible that he could be out of the lineup for a few days. That being said, as long as the 27-year-old can get through the illness soon, he should stay on track to be a go for Opening Day.