Mets manager Buck Showalter said McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies due to "wear and tear" with his legs, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The skipper characterized McNeil's absence from the starting nine as "preventative," so the 30-year-old may still be available off the bench Sunday. Luis Guillorme will pick up the start at second base in place of McNeil and will handle leadoff duties with normal table setter Brandon Nimmo (wrist) also getting Sunday off.