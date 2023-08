McNeil went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

McNeil knocked an RBI single and later belted a three-run homer. Since the start of August, he's gone 21-for-71 (.296) with three long balls and 11 RBI. He's produced five multi-hit games during that span. McNeil improved his season slash line to .259/.331/.348 with 26 extra-base hits and 45 RBI through 503 plate appearances.