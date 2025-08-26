McNeil went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Monday's win over the Phillies.

Getting the start at second base before sliding out to right field, McNeil tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single in the fourth inning before driving in a couple more runs late in the contest as the Mets poured on the offense in an eventual 13-3 rout. It's the fourth time in his last six games that McNeil has racked up multiple RBI, and through 21 contests in August he's slashing .300/.352/.487 with six doubles, three homers, 12 runs and 15 RBI.