McNeil went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Friday's 3-0 win over the Phillies.

McNeil's two-run single in the fifth inning proved to be the only offense the Mets needed as the pitching staff combined to no-hit Philadelphia. The 30-year-old has delivered mulit-hit performances in four straight starts, going 8-for-14 during that stretch. He's now slashing .344/.400/.500 with nine RBI this season.