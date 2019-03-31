McNeil went 4-for-5 with a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 11-8 win over Washington.

McNeil went hitless with a walk in Thursday's season-opener but was all over the basepaths Saturday as he started in left field. The 26-year-old should continue to be a regular in the Mets' lineup, whether it be in left field or filling at third base with Jed Lowrie (elbow) and Todd Frazier (oblique) on the injured list.