McNeil exited Friday's game against the Phillies for undisclosed reasons, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
The Mets have yet to give a reason for McNeil's early exit, but it likely stems from his collision with Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins while trying to run out a groundball. Luis Guillorme entered the game in his absence.
