McNeil was hit by a pitch in the shin during the first inning Sunday and was removed from the game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil stayed in to run the bases and came around to score, but he was lifted for pinch-hitter Aaron Altherr later in the frame as the Mets batted around. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but McNeil will have Monday's scheduled off day to recover before potentially missing additional time.