Mets' Jeff McNeil: Exits with gastrointestinal issue
McNeil left Sunday's game against the Blue Jays with gastrointestinal discomfort, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
McNeil was replaced defensively in the bottom of the fourth inning as a result of the issue. The Mets have a day off Monday, and it's unclear whether he'll be ready to return to action Tuesday.
