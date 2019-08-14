McNeil was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Braves with a left hamstring injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil suffered the injury attempting to beat out a groundball during the ninth inning, so manager Mickey Callaway didn't have much information on the injury other than the fact his hamstring tightened up. The 27-year-old is being evaluated to determine the severity of the injury, which likely includes an MRI. McNeil at least seems unlikely to be in the lineup Wednesday in Atlanta.