McNeil was removed from Tuesday's loss to the Braves with a left hamstring injury, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil suffered the injury attempting to beat out a groundball during the ninth inning, so manager Mickey Callaway didn't have much information on the injury other than the fact his hamstring tightened up. The 27-year-old is being evaluated to determine the severity of the injury, which likely includes an MRI. McNeil at least seems unlikely to be in the lineup Wednesday in Atlanta.

More News
Our Latest Stories