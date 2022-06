McNeil was removed from Monday's game against the Marlins due to right hamstring tightness, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

McNeil went 1-for-2 with a double and a run to begin Monday's game, but he was replaced defensively in the top of the fifth inning. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear. If McNeil misses additional time, J.D. Davis and Dominic Smith are candidates for increased playing time.