McNeil (cramps) was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with left hamstring tightness, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The 29-year-old has been dealing with leg and back cramps throughout the week, but he's now managing a hamstring issue after going 1-for-1 as the designated hitter Sunday in Tampa Bay. McNeil was expected to start at second base Monday, but that plan is now obviously in flux given his early departure.