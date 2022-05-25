McNeil was removed from Wednesday's game against the Giants due to a left knee contusion, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

McNeil made a sliding catch in left field in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday but was shaken up since he crashed into the side wall. He was initially able to remain in the game but was replaced by a pinch hitter in the top of the fourth. The 30-year-old went 0-for-1 prior to his departure and will have at least one day to recover since the Mets have a scheduled day off Thursday. If McNeil is forced to miss any additional time, Luis Guillorme should see an uptick in at-bats at second base.