McNeil (wrist) is expected to return to action Saturday against the Astros, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

McNeil was scratched from Wednesday's contest against the Marlins due to a left wrist laceration and has remained out since then. The issue wasn't expected to be a significant one, and he'll be back Saturday after missing three games. He's in the middle of a switch to the outfield, so the Mets will want him getting a good amount of game action this spring.