Mets' Jeff McNeil: Expected back Saturday
McNeil (wrist) is expected to return to action Saturday against the Astros, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
McNeil was scratched from Wednesday's contest against the Marlins due to a left wrist laceration and has remained out since then. The issue wasn't expected to be a significant one, and he'll be back Saturday after missing three games. He's in the middle of a switch to the outfield, so the Mets will want him getting a good amount of game action this spring.
