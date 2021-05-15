McNeil (cramps) is expected to be back in the lineup Sunday and is available off the bench Saturday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

McNeil has dealt with cramps throughout the week and is out of the lineup Saturday after serving as the designated hitter Friday. Manager Luis Rojas offered a number of different reasons for his absence, including that the Rays are starting a lefty on Saturday. However, Rojas ultimately did state that he didn't feel McNeil was running run at full speed Friday and may have been hesitant on the basepaths. Assuming all goes well, McNeil should be back Sunday, but the team appears to be taking a cautious approach.