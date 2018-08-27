McNeil (quad) is available off the bench Monday and is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

McNeil left Sunday's game against the Nationals with a tight right quad and isn't starting Monday, but the injury is evidently not a serious one. That's good news for the Mets, as the second baseman is riding an 11-game hitting streak, hitting .475 over that stretch.

