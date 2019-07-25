Manager Mickey Callaway said that McNeil isn't dealing with an injury but will get Thursday's game against the Padres off since his "legs are a little heavy," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Callaway's description of the situation suggests McNeil is in little danger of sitting out Friday's series opener versus the Pirates, but the 27-year-old's status is nonetheless worth verifying heading into the weekend. Amed Rosario will get a spin in the leadoff role Thursday while McNeil rests up.