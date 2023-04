NcNeil went 0-for-1 with three walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Blake Snell and Brent Honeywell issued seven free passes in 6.2 innings between them, and McNeil was more than happy to take advantage. The steal was the first of the season for the 31-year-old, but McNeil hasn't really caught fire at the plate yet, slashing .250/.389/.341 through 13 games with four doubles, three runs and five RBI.