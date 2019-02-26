McNeil won't get reps at third base at this time despite injuries to Jed Lowrie (knee) and Todd Frazier (oblique), Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets are attempting to transition McNeil to the outfield, and they want him to get as many reps as possible at his new position. He could be the top option at third base if neither Lowrie nor Frazier is ready to go by Opening Day, but their statuses remain up in the air, so McNeil won't be moved back to the infield until later in spring training, if at all.