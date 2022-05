McNeil went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

Hitting third and getting the start in left field, McNeil continued a recent tear that has seen him pile up five multi-hit performances over the last seven games. The 30-year-old's hot streak has pushed his batting average up to .361 (26-for-72) on the season with one homer, one steal, 10 RBI and 13 runs through 21 contests.