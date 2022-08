McNeil went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Monday's 13-1 loss to Atlanta.

He was the only Mets hitter to have much success against Spencer Strider and the Atlanta bullpen, and McNeil accounted for over half of New York's seven hits on the night. The 30-year-old is locked in at the plate right now, producing eight multi-hit efforts over his last 16 games and slashing a dazzling .458/.484/.780 over that stretch with 10 doubles, three homers, 10 RBI and 11 runs.