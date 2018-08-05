Mets' Jeff McNeil: Four hits
McNeil went 4-for-4 with a double Saturday against the Braves.
McNeil recorded the first multi-hit game of his career Saturday, the highlight coming when he doubled to deep left field. He's shown decent plate discipline -- he's walked four times in 25 at-bats -- but failed to hit for much power throughout most of his minor league career. That changed in 2018 where he posted .299 and .232 ISOs across Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas respectively. That breakout makes him an interesting name to monitor as long as he's seeing regular at-bats at the major-league level.
