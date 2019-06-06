McNeil is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Giants, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Since being activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, McNeil has started in both of the Mets' games, going 4-for-10 with a double and a run scored between the two contests. Per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, manager Mickey Callaway said McNeil sit Thursday as part of a pre-planned day off, suggesting the 27-year-old didn't experience any setbacks with his left hamstring in either of his two starts. Expect McNeil to check back into the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Rockies.