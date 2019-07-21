McNeil went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Saturday's 11-4 win over San Francisco.

McNeil extended yet another hit streak to eight games, but the long ball is what will get his fantasy owners going. The contact machine has actually found his power stroke over the last month, popping seven of his nine homers over his last 33 games (.357/.392/.593 over that span). Even with the recent power surge, McNeil's main fantasy asset continues to be his league-leading .345 batting average.