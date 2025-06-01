McNeil went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and one stolen base in Saturday's victory over the Rockies.

McNeil's homer in the seventh inning was the icing on the cake in a resounding 8-2 win for the Mets. The 33-year-old has rediscovered his power this season, posting a .474 slugging percentage through 28 games -- his best mark since 2019. In addition to his strong start at the plate, the utilityman provides value with his ability to play both infield and outfield, which helps keep him in the lineup regularly.