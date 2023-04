McNeil went 3-for-3 with one homer, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Thursday's victory over the Giants.

McNeil clobbered his first homer of the season in one of the best games he's had this year. His solo shot in the sixth inning extended New York's lead to 6-4, which he then followed up with an RBI single in the seventh. While it's still early on, the California native currently has a .412 OBP, which would be a career-high mark if he can keep it at that level throughout the season.