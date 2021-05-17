McNeil will be placed on the injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

McNeil left Sunday's game against the Rays with what was originally called left hamstring tightness, but an MRI revealed an injury serious enough to sideline him for at least 10 days. Exactly how much time he'll miss remains unclear. The Mets are rather beat up at the moment and are also without infielders J.D. Davis (hand) and Luis Guillorme (oblique). Jonathan Villar has already moved into a starting role at third base, so Jose Peraza should fill in for McNeil at second, something he was already doing late last week while McNeil battled leg and back cramps.