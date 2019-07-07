McNeil went 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Phillies.

It's the 27-year-old's fourth four-hit game of the season already. McNeil is on fire heading into his first All-Star Game appearance, slashing .443/.473/.729 over his last 17 games with four homers, three steals, 14 runs and 16 RBI, and the surge has moved him 15 points ahead of Cody Bellinger for the major-league lead in batting average.