McNeil will start at second base and bat eighth in Friday's contest versus the Nationals.
It will be the season debut for McNeil, who missed the first four weeks of the season with a right oblique strain. The 33-year-old will serve as the Mets' primary second baseman but is also expected to see some action in the outfield.
