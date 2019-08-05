Mets' Jeff McNeil: Homers in second straight game
McNeil went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, walk, two RBI and three additional runs Sunday in the Mets' 13-2 triumph over the Pirates.
Despite nursing a sore right wrist heading into the weekend, McNeil looked no worse for the wear while appearing in all three games and starting twice. Across the three contests, McNeil went 5-for-10 with two home runs, two walks, three RBI and seven runs, lifting his season average to an NL-best .336. Though he's been working in the corner outfield lately, he'll likely see most of his action at second base for the foreseeable future after Robinson Cano (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. McNeil will check in at the keystone and handle his usual leadoff duties in the first game of a doubleheader with the Marlins, per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...