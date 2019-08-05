McNeil went 2-for-4 with a home run, double, walk, two RBI and three additional runs Sunday in the Mets' 13-2 triumph over the Pirates.

Despite nursing a sore right wrist heading into the weekend, McNeil looked no worse for the wear while appearing in all three games and starting twice. Across the three contests, McNeil went 5-for-10 with two home runs, two walks, three RBI and seven runs, lifting his season average to an NL-best .336. Though he's been working in the corner outfield lately, he'll likely see most of his action at second base for the foreseeable future after Robinson Cano (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday. McNeil will check in at the keystone and handle his usual leadoff duties in the first game of a doubleheader with the Marlins, per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News.