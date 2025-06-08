McNeil went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 13-5 win over the Rockies.

McNeil opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning and added a three-run shot in the fourth. The 33-year-old has now started seven straight games between second base and center field, collecting five extra-base hits during that span. On the season, he's slashing an impressive .257/.355/.533 with six homers, 17 RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base across 124 plate appearances.