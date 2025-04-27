McNeil is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Nationals on Sunday.
McNeil will begin Sunday's game in the dugout while Luisangel Acuna starts at second base and bats eighth against Nationals southpaw Mitchell Parker. McNeil returned from a right oblique strain Thursday and has gone 2-for-7 over the first two games of the series.
