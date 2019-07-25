McNeil is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

The MLB batting-average leader (.342) will take a seat for the first time since June 23 in what is presumably a pre-planned maintenance day. Michael Conforto will slide over to fill McNeil's usual spot in right field while shortstop Amed Rosario handles table-setting duties for the Mets.

More News
Our Latest Stories