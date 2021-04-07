McNeil is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

After going 0-for-7 with a walk while starting at second base in the first two games of the season-opening series in Philadelphia, McNeil will take a seat against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola. McNeil should still be a fixture in the lineup against both right- and left-handed pitching, but manager Luis Rojas may just have wanted to get an early-season look at utility man Jonathan Villar, who will cover second base Wednesday.