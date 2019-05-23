Mets' Jeff McNeil: Joins Cano on IL
The Mets placed McNeil (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
After sitting out Wednesday's game against the Nationals while managing a tight left hamstring, McNeil was expected to check back into the lineup for the series finale. Instead, he'll now be sidelined for at least the next week and a half after manager Mickey Callaway said Thursday that McNeil's tight hamstring was significant enough to necessitate extra time off. With Robinson Cano (quadriceps) also moving to the IL, the Mets have now lost four members of their Opening Day lineup to injuries. Cano and McNeil will join outfielders Michael Conforto (concussion) and Brandon Nimmo (neck) on the IL.
