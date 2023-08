McNeil went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Atlanta.

Last year's batting champ has returned to form in August, hitting safely in seven straight games and slashing .337/.375/.472 on the month with three homers, two steals, 13 RBI and 15 runs in 22 contests. McNeil continues to mainly play second base, but if the Mets give prospect Ronny Mauricio a look in September, the 31-year-old could shift to a corner outfield spot more frequently.