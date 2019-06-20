McNeil went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta.

Hitting leadoff and starting at second base with Robinson Cano on the bench -- his 20th game played at the keystone, locking in 2020 eligibility at the position in most formats -- McNeil collected his fifth multi-hit performance in his last nine games. The 27-year-old is now slashing .345/.367/.534 with two homers, two steals, six RBI and 10 runs through 14 contests in June.