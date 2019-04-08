Mets' Jeff McNeil: Keeps raking in return
McNeil went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.
The 27-year-old was held out of Saturday's starting nine due to some minor knee soreness, but he looked none the worse for wear in his return to the leadoff spot. McNeil is still looking for his first homer or steal, but his sizzling .409/.519/.591 slash line through eight games comes with five runs and four RBI. He's also on the cusp of adding significant position flex -- he entered the season qualifying at second base in most formats, but McNeil has already made four appearances each at third base and left field in 2019.
