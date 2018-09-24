Mets' Jeff McNeil: Keeps rolling with four-hit day
McNeil went 4-for-5 with a walk, RBI and stolen base Sunday in the Mets' 8-6 win over the Nationals.
As a 26-year-old who had logged only 18 games above the Double-A level prior to 2018, McNeil didn't have much cachet among prospect enthusiasts heading into the spring. The infielder opened some eyes, however, after delivering a .342/.411/.617 batting line between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas, earning his first call to the big leagues in late July as a result. McNeil hasn't stopped hitting since joining the Mets, with Sunday's four-hit performance pushing his average up to .340 across his first 221 plate appearances in the majors. While a .369 BABIP has surely aided the average, McNeil's stellar contact skills -- he's struck out just 9.5 percent of the time -- have played an integral part in his success. In light of his stable playing time and hot bat, McNeil be worth keeping active in just about every format over the final week of the season.
