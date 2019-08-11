McNeil went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Washington.

McNeil swatted a two-run double in the second inning to tie the game at 3-3. The All-Star utility man has gone 14-of-36 (.389) with 14 runs scored and eight extra-base hits so far in August.

