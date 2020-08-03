site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Jeff McNeil: Last-minute scratch Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McNeil was a last-minute scratch from Monday's lineup against the Braves, Steve Gelbs of SNY TV reports.
J.D. Davis will start at designated hitter with Dominic Smith starting in left field. There has been no reason given for McNeil's removal from the lineup.
