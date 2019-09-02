McNeil went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

The 27-year-old has been having a bit of poor BABIP luck since recovering from a hamstring strain in late August, going 5-for-27 (.185) over his last seven games, but he's still putting a jolt into the ball -- including Monday's performance, four of his last six hits have gone for extra bases (two doubles, two homers). On the year, McNeil's slashing .322/.389/.523 with 17 home runs and 59 RBI, and he remains in the race for the NL batting title.