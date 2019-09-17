McNeil went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

He took Anthony Senzatela deep in the third inning, McNeil's fifth homer in September and 21st of the season. His batting average has dropped off -- he's slashing only .263/.344/.561 through 14 games this month -- but the 27-year-old is still batting a robust .319 on the year with 21 home runs and 70 RBI.

