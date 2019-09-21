Mets' Jeff McNeil: Launches 23rd homer
McNeil went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored Friday night against the Reds.
McNeil came just a triple shy of the cycle in this one, hitting a solo homer in the sixth inning followed by an RBI double to right field in the ninth. The 27-year-old continues to put together a stellar season at the dish, slashing .321/.390/.540 with 23 homers and 73 RBI over 128 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...