McNeil went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored Friday night against the Reds.

McNeil came just a triple shy of the cycle in this one, hitting a solo homer in the sixth inning followed by an RBI double to right field in the ninth. The 27-year-old continues to put together a stellar season at the dish, slashing .321/.390/.540 with 23 homers and 73 RBI over 128 games.