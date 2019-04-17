Mets' Jeff McNeil: Leading off in series finale
McNeil will start in left field and serve as the Mets' leadoff hitter in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
McNeil has previously served as the Mets' table setter on three occasions, but he had dropped to the bottom half of the lineup in each of the past three games. With typical leadoff man Brandon Nimmo (neck) sitting out, McNeil will get another look atop the lineup, but it's likely the 27-year-old will shift back down in the order over the weekend in St. Louis if Nimmo's injury proves to be a short-term concern.
