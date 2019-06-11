McNeil went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer in a 12-5 loss to the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday.

McNeil staked the Mets to a 4-1 lead in the third inning as he homered to right center with two men on. Since his return from the injured list on June 4, McNeil has gone 9-for-25 and he has raised his already-impressive slash line to .337/.411/.468 for the season.