McNeil is expected to require a stint on the 10-day injured list after injuring his left hamstring in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Braves, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

McNeil was pulled from the contest during his ninth-inning plate appearance when he grabbed at his hamstring while attempting to beat out an infield single. The Mets announced shortly after the game that McNeil would be sent in for an MRI on Wednesday. While official word on the results of McNeil's tests aren't yet available, the Mets seem prepared to be without the 27-year-old's services, as Ruben Tejada has been summoned from Triple-A Syracuse to join the taxi squad. Unless the Mets receive surprisingly good news from McNeil's MRI, expect him to be moved to the IL later Wednesday or Thursday.