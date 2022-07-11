McNeil is expected to be placed on the paternity list prior to Monday's game in Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets have infielder Kramer Robertson up from Triple-A Syracuse as a member of the taxi squad, so he'll presumably be added to the roster Monday in a corresponding move if McNeil is deactivated. Assuming McNeil takes the maximum three days away from the team while on paternity leave, he would be in line to rejoin the Mets for their four-game series in Chicago that begins Thursday. McNeil's upcoming absence should open up more opportunities for Luis Guillorme at second base.