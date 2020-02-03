McNeil said Saturday that he expects to man third base on a full-time basis in 2020, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. "I think I'll be playing a lot of third. I've gone through my normal offseason routine," McNeil said, referencing the wrist surgery he required in early October. "It was a good two-month rehab, then back to a normal offseason."

The 27-year-old headed into spring training in 2019 as a utility man, but injuries soon opened up an everyday role that McNeil wouldn't relinquish. McNeil put together a .318/.384/.531 slash line across 567 plate appearances and picked up his first All-Star nod along the way, with his poor defense in either corner outfield spot seemingly representing the only blemish on his season. He was far more capable at third base, so he shouldn't lose out on any at-bats for defensive-related reasons while Jed Lowrie fills McNeil's old utility role. In addition to third base, McNeil should have eligibility at second base and in the outfield in the majority of fantasy leagues to begin 2020.